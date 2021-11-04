VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Down 7% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $68.19 million and approximately $28,492.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00074728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00101527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.68 or 0.07272916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.97 or 0.99526040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022361 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,123,209 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.