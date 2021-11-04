Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BATRK traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $31.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

