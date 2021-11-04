Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,682,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.72% of Prologis worth $1,515,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Prologis by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $148.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

