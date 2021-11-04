Alpha Coin (APC) Achieves Market Cap of $30,512.34

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,512.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,250.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.83 or 0.00974412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00280408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00249384 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00030725 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003060 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

