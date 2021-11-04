Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. Traton has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

