Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,773,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,071,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,786 shares of company stock valued at $17,499,680. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.62. 406,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,048,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $229.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.