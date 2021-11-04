Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

