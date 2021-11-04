Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 293000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

