Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 59,190 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
