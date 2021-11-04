Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.52. 21,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 41,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

