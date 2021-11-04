Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WD traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.60. 4,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,593. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

