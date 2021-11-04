$537.00 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report $537.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $533.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $443.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 86.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $16.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $661.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,493. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $633.43 and its 200-day moving average is $565.35. MSCI has a 52 week low of $371.10 and a 52 week high of $669.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

