DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS.

XRAY stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.91. 69,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,803. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.