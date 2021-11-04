GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

GCP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,618. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCP. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.