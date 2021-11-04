Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,512 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $164,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 109,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 127,702.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 54.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 342,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,134,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

HON stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,348. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.28 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

