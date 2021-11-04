Castleview Partners LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,128. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.71 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.