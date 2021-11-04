Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Amundi purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $289,618,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average is $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

