Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 67,760 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 95,436.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,333 shares of company stock worth $14,818,998 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.14 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

