Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 47,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 29.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $229.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average of $226.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

