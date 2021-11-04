Populous (PPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Populous has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00242637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00096204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

