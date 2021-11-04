Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00126526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.23 or 0.00506802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00049522 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00027211 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.