First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to C$23.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FCXXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.