PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS PHXHF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

