Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.24. 1,521,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,372,375. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.80 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.