Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

ZPTAF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,607. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

