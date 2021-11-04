Jefferies Financial Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $580.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $514.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $502.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

