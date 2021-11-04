Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Arvinas stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arvinas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 208.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of Arvinas worth $58,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

