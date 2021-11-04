Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.12 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.
NYSE KOP traded down $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Koppers has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $39.44.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
