Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE KOP traded down $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Koppers has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

