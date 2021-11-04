Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $630.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,848. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $613.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

