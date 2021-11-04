Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $130.60. The company has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

