Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $243.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

