Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 61,548 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 61,548 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $73,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $240.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.79 and its 200-day moving average is $274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

