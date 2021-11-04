Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Hits $8.02 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $45.74 or 0.00074687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and $351.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00087703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00101361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,498.11 or 1.00417610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.87 or 0.07270892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,302,689 coins and its circulating supply is 175,312,877 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

