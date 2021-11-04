TRON Price Up 9% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. TRON has a market cap of $7.37 billion and $2.23 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded up 9% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000727 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001465 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001097 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

