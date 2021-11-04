Head-To-Head Review: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares iCAD and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iCAD
|$29.70 million
|9.60
|-$17.61 million
|($0.43)
|-26.49
|Penumbra
|$560.41 million
|18.89
|-$15.70 million
|$0.11
|2,630.27
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iCAD and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iCAD
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3.00
|Penumbra
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 98.17%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $334.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Penumbra.
Volatility & Risk
iCAD has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares iCAD and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iCAD
|-24.44%
|-18.86%
|-12.31%
|Penumbra
|2.37%
|5.52%
|4.21%
Summary
Penumbra beats iCAD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.