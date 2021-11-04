Head-To-Head Review: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 9.60 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -26.49 Penumbra $560.41 million 18.89 -$15.70 million $0.11 2,630.27

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iCAD and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 0 6 0 3.00

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 98.17%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $334.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Penumbra.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -24.44% -18.86% -12.31% Penumbra 2.37% 5.52% 4.21%

Summary

Penumbra beats iCAD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

