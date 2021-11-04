ShowHand Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $68,457.25 and approximately $67.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

