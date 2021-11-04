First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INBK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

