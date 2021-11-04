Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Amarin stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 143,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amarin stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

