$145.83 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $145.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the lowest is $134.95 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $130.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $530.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.68 million to $550.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $671.21 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $773.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.72. 16,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,971. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $779,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.