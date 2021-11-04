Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,918,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Capital One Financial worth $915,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,292. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

