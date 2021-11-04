Invesco Ltd. Sells 241,370 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,623,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,217,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $4,248,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 171,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

