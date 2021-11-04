Mark Asset Management LP Has $8.04 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mark Asset Management LP lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 1.0% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $285.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -329.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.51. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

