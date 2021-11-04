Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.30 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.30 ($8.59) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of LHA traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €6.31 ($7.42). 26,039,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.98.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

