Mark Asset Management LP Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.3% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $665.21 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

