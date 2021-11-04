First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCR.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.13.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.83. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.33.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

