iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.39.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded down C$2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,146. The stock has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

