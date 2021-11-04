Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

