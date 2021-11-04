Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Roku by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Roku by 99,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Roku by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $16.10 on Thursday, hitting $297.56. The company had a trading volume of 196,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,220. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 182.62 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.04 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.46.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

