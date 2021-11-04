Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Shares Down 6.9%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. 158,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 340,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

About Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

