FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 171,859 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

